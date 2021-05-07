Ghana: Hisense Supports Boys Brigade Gala

6 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Home appliances company, Hisense, has rallied support for the upcoming Boys Brigade (BB) Ghana soccer gala and knockout competition.

The support forms part of the company's quest to support sports, particularly football in the country.

The company donated products and unspecified amount of money to be given as prizes for the two competitions.

President of the Boys Brigade, Ghana, Moses Foh-Amoaning thanked Hisense for its immense support for the competition.

He said the initiative offers Ghana an opportunity to get the basics of football right.

The competition scheduled for June (districts) and August (regions) would be played in both the U-16 and U-20 at the districts level where players will be selected to the regional level and later to the national level.

He said each district was required to present two teams to play at the regional level and later at the national level.

At the launch of the event, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif described the project as a new beginning for thousands of Ghanaian youth in annals of the Brigades.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt E.S Okraku pledged the FA's support for the event.

