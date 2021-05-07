Tanzania: Air Tanzania Cancels Flights to Mumbai

AIR Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has cancelled flights to Mumbai due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in India.

The decision came a day after Engineer Matindi announced that ATCL is set to flights to China's Guangzhou twice a month starting this Saturday.

The national carrier was prompted to postpone flights to the China's city after authorities in Guangzhou said they were not able to carry out Covid-19 protocols to a large number of incoming passengers.

"Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) regrets to inform our esteemed customers and the entire public that, effective from 04th May this year, Mumbai (India) flights will be temporarily suspended until further notice," said the ATCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ladislaus Matindi.

ATCL will waive all penalties on reservation charges, re-issues and refunds to affected passengers.

They further apologized for any inconveniences caused to all passengers and have requested during this period