Tanzania: President Samia Mourns Departed Teddy Mapunda

President Samia Hassan Suluhu has joined fellow Tanzanians in mourning the fallen managing director of Service and Montage, Teddy Mapunda, who passed away on Tuesday night at the Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

The President posted on twitter Wednesday saying the nation has lost the courageous whom she described as a "hard hard worker, creative, vibrant and whi practically proven women are capable.

"I will remember her for commitments to the party (CCM) and the Government. May God rest her soul in peace. Amen," President Samia posted on her twitter verified account.

Renowned media and marketing practitioner, Teddy, was Vice Chairperson for the Road Safety Committee in Kinondoni Region, Tanzania, Board Member of Why Africa Now of the USA, TPS Eastern Africa (Serena Hotels), WAMA Foundation and the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC).

She had previously served as a member of Board Directors at Tanzania Tourist Board, Governing Body of Mpingo Conservation.