Uganda: Lady Doves Crowned Women Super League Champions

6 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Lady Dove's FC were crowned champions of the 2020-21 FUFA Women Super League after defeating UCU Lady Cardinals in the final on Wednesday (5 May 2021).

It was repeat of the 2018/19 final, Lady Doves earned sweet revenge against the same team that beat them two years ago.

Fazila Ikwaput guided Lady Doves to glory when she came from the bench to score the winning goal.

The lethal forward needed just six minutes on the pitch to make the difference. She came on in the 78th minute replacing Joweria Nagadya and with only her second touch she struck home.

UCU Lady Cardinals started on the front foot and made several attempts at goal especially through skipper Hasifa Nassuna.

Elizabeth Nakigozi scored first for the Lady Doves in the 29th minute converting from the spot.

UCU Lady Cardinals stepped up efforts in the second half to find the equalizer with changes made.

Lady Doves reacted by introducing Ikwaput in the 78th minute and she paid off scoring the winning goal. She was named the Most Valuable Player and also ended as the Tournament top scorer with 8 goals.

Goalkeeper and Lady Doves Captain Daisy Nakaziro was voted the best shot stopper of the tournament.

Lady Doves earned a cash prize of UGX 12M, the first runners-up UCU Lady Cardinals got UGX 7M while 3rd and 4th placed Uganda Martyrs and Kawempe Muslim took UGX 5M and UGX 2M respectively.

Lady Doves will now focus on the CECAFA qualifiers for the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.

Awards

Winners - Lady Doves

Runners-Up - UCU Lady Cardinals

Third Place - Uganda Martyrs High School WFC

Most Valuable Player - Fazila Ikwaput

Top Scorer - Fazila Ikwaput (8 goals)

Best Goalkeeper - Daisy Nakaziro

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.