Tunisia: Chinese Long March 5B Rocket's Debris Flew Over Tunisia for 4th Time

6 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Astronomical Society of Tunisia (SAT) visually and photographically detected on Thursday at 4:42 a.m. the debris of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket as it flew for the 4th time over Tunisia.

The SAT estimated that this rocket which the Chinese authorities lost control of after it was launched into the orbit of the Chang'e station, will be totally destroyed when it is drawn into the Earth's atmosphere on May 8 or 9.

The tracking data showed the rocket rotating on an inclined axis every four seconds, causing its brightness to change regularly and proving a total loss of control over the craft, a SAT statement reads.

"The Chinese Chang'e station flew over Tunisia 11 minutes before the rocket debris entered a steady trajectory," the SAT said.

