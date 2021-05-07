Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Returns Home

6 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 06 May 2021- President Isaias Afwerki returned home in the morning hours of today, 6 May, concluding a two-day fruitful working visit to the Sudan at an invitation of Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan, President of the Sudan's Sovereign Council.

During his stay in Sudan President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks with Gen. Abdel Fatah Burhan, Prime Minister Abdella Hamdock, and Foreign Minister al Sadiq al Mahdi on strengthening bilateral relations and regional issues of interest to the two countries.

In the meeting President Isaias and Gen, al Burhan conducted they reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to further consolidate their bilateral ties rooted in common history and shared values and agreed to strengthen their efforts in the implementation of the Agreement of Cooperation reached between the two countries in various sectors.

The two leaders also called for the continuation of the effort and consultation between the leaders of the Horn of Africa aimed at strengthening cooperation in the region.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab, and Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrean Ambassador to the Sudan.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.