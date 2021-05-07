Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Returns Home

Asmara, 06 May 2021- President Isaias Afwerki returned home in the morning hours of today, 6 May, concluding a two-day fruitful working visit to the Sudan at an invitation of Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan, President of the Sudan's Sovereign Council.

During his stay in Sudan President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks with Gen. Abdel Fatah Burhan, Prime Minister Abdella Hamdock, and Foreign Minister al Sadiq al Mahdi on strengthening bilateral relations and regional issues of interest to the two countries.

In the meeting President Isaias and Gen, al Burhan conducted they reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to further consolidate their bilateral ties rooted in common history and shared values and agreed to strengthen their efforts in the implementation of the Agreement of Cooperation reached between the two countries in various sectors.

The two leaders also called for the continuation of the effort and consultation between the leaders of the Horn of Africa aimed at strengthening cooperation in the region.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab, and Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrean Ambassador to the Sudan.