Ghana: Moves to Monitor Fishing in Gulf of Guinea

6 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

The Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC), an inter-governmental organisation, which focuses on the fisheries sector, has set up a Regional Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Center (RMCSC).

This is to enable the country to effectively monitor fishing and its related activities in the Gulf of Guinea.

Scheduled to be launched on May 12, 2021, the centre among other things, would co-ordinate regional and joint operations at sea, and patrols to identify vessels operating without authorisation as well as build capacities of stakeholders in the fisheries sector.

It was established and funded under the European Union Improved Regional Fisheries project, aimed at enhancing the contribution of fisheries resources, targeted at alleviating poverty and encouraging food security.

The five-year project with a budget of 15 million Euros is being implemented by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, which allows member states to track and monitor fishing activities across the region.

The General Secretary of FCWC, Seraphin Dedi, said the centre will host a regional record of authorised fishing vessels, to maintain an up to date and easy to access list of authorised and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) listed vessels.

"The centre brings us a step closer to having co-ordinated approaches to joint action, including patrols from better security in the maritime domain of our region" he stated.

Mr Dede said the establishment of the RMCSC fulfils a number of long sought after goals, including improving national and regional capacity in fisheries enforcement, greater information sharing to reduce costs to member states.

The goals are also increasing oversight of vessel activity to address global challenges in combating illegal unreported and regulated fishing and related fisheries crimes.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, European Union delegation to Ghana, Diana Acconcia and FCWC Chairperson Gaston Bossouhoui would attend the launch.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.