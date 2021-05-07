Egypt: Zayed Stressed Importance of Professional Medical Education

Health and Population Minister Dr Hala Zayed Wednesday stressed the importance of professional medical education to improve the health system.

This came during a meeting with Dr. David Black, the Director of the International Medical Association for Training and Development at the Royal Colleges of Physicians Training Council in Britain, and Dr. Alastair Miller, the Deputy Medical Director of the Royal Colleges of Physicians Training Council, at the Egyptian Health and Population Ministry's headquarters.

The minister pointed out that upgrading the scientific professional level of doctors contributes to creating a new generation of specialized physicians that serves the Egyptian patients at the highest level and contributes to strengthening the country's health system.