Egypt Still Hopes Agreement On GERD to Be Reached By Summer

6 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati said on Wednesday Egypt is still hoping that an agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) can be reached by the summer of this year.

The filling process of the dam has to be carried out in accordance with an agreement that takes into account the interests of the two downstream countries and limits the damage caused to them by the dam, Shoukry and Abdel Aati said during their meeting in Cairo with US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed the latest developments of the GERD negotiations and ways to ensure the success of ongoing efforts to reach a fair, balanced and legally binding agreement as regards the filling and operation of the dam, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

During the meeting, the two Egyptian ministers reviewed the decade-long path of the GERD file that started when Ethiopia began building the dam without consulting with the two downstream countries.

The meeting also touched on ongoing negotiations on the rules for filling and operating the dam, which have been unsuccessful due to Ethiopia's intransigence and its rejection of all relevant technical proposals presented by Egypt during negotiations or those put forward by international mediators and approved by Egypt, including the agreement that emerged from the US-brokered negotiations.

Shoukry and Abdel Aati expressed Egypt's readiness to exert necessary efforts to ensure the success of the negotiation track that is sponsored by the African Union and led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, noting that Cairo is looking forward to cooperating with its international partners, topped by the United States, to hammer out the desired agreement.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.