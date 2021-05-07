Egypt: President Sisi Issues Five Decrees

6 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued five decrees published in the official gazette on Thursday 6/5/2021.

Under the decrees, Counselor Hamada Hassan Abu Shouq was relieved from his post as the undersecretary of the State Lawsuits Authority (SLA).

Counselor Adel Ahmed Fouad, the SLA's deputy head, was pensioned off.

Under the decrees, Abul Qasem Mohamed Abu Gabal of the Damietta Court of First Instance (class A) was sent to a non-judicial post.

Mina Hasaballah Beshri, the head of the administrative prosecution (class A), was sent to a non judicial post.

Also, Nihad Hassan Abul Kheir, the head of the administrative prosecution (class B), was sent to a non-judicial post.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

