Egypt: Cabinet Denies Ban On Citizens' Movement, Suspension of Public Transportation

6 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Media center of the cabinet denied on Thursday 6/5/2021 media reports that the government has enforced a ban on citizens' movement in public roads and suspended public transportation.

The center also dismissed as groundless reports that the government will close all shops as of 5:00 p.m. and impose a full lockdown on Friday and Saturday.

The circulated video entailing such regulations is old and was released last year when the government imposed a curfew at the start of coronavirus outbreak.

The center referred to the decisions announced by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Wednesday that shops, malls, coffee shops, restaurants, and movie theatres will be closed at 9:00 p.m.

All public gatherings, artistic events and mass activities will be banned nationwide.

The new measures will be in effect from 6 till 21 May.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.