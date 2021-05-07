Egypt: Cabinet Denies Ban On Citizens' Movement, Suspension of Public Transportation

The Media center of the cabinet denied on Thursday 6/5/2021 media reports that the government has enforced a ban on citizens' movement in public roads and suspended public transportation.

The center also dismissed as groundless reports that the government will close all shops as of 5:00 p.m. and impose a full lockdown on Friday and Saturday.

The circulated video entailing such regulations is old and was released last year when the government imposed a curfew at the start of coronavirus outbreak.

The center referred to the decisions announced by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Wednesday that shops, malls, coffee shops, restaurants, and movie theatres will be closed at 9:00 p.m.

All public gatherings, artistic events and mass activities will be banned nationwide.

The new measures will be in effect from 6 till 21 May.