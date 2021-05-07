Egypt: PM - Govt Implementing Presidential Directives to Develop Fustat Area

6 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli chaired on Wednesday a meeting with Housing Minister Essam Gazzar and an official from an international engineering consultancy office to review proposals for developing the historical Fustat area in Old Cairo.

During the meeting, Madbouli said the government is keen on putting into effect the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to develop the Fustat area in order to restore its civilizational aspect and cope with the development of Ein el Sira lake and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

He highlighted the importance of renovating the central park in Fustat.

At the end of the meeting, he lauded the innovative ideas proposed during the get-together and gave directives to officials from the Housing Ministry and the consultancy office to hold more meetings to prepare a final vision about the development of Fustat.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

