Egypt: PM - Egypt Seeks to Hold Meetings With Tunisia

6 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said Egypt is looking forward to holding the meetings of the higher committee with Tunisia as soon as possible to boost cooperation in all domains.

During a meeting with Tunisian Ambassador to Egypt Mohamed Ben Youssef late on Wednesday 5/5/2021, the premier lauded Tunisian President kais Saied's supportive statements of Egypt over Ethiopia file dam.

The Tunisian diplomat expressed thanks over the well-organization of the Tunisian president's visit to Egypt that included many field visits to stand on the overall development taking place in Egypt.

He added that preparations are underway to hold the meetings of the higher committee, saying Tunisia is interested in setting up a shipping line with Egypt.

He lauded the great accomplishments Egypt achieved over the past period, saying Egypt has become a model to be followed in development and construction.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.