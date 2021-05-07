Egypt: PM - Egypt Seeks to Hold Meetings With Tunisia

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said Egypt is looking forward to holding the meetings of the higher committee with Tunisia as soon as possible to boost cooperation in all domains.

During a meeting with Tunisian Ambassador to Egypt Mohamed Ben Youssef late on Wednesday 5/5/2021, the premier lauded Tunisian President kais Saied's supportive statements of Egypt over Ethiopia file dam.

The Tunisian diplomat expressed thanks over the well-organization of the Tunisian president's visit to Egypt that included many field visits to stand on the overall development taking place in Egypt.

He added that preparations are underway to hold the meetings of the higher committee, saying Tunisia is interested in setting up a shipping line with Egypt.

He lauded the great accomplishments Egypt achieved over the past period, saying Egypt has become a model to be followed in development and construction.