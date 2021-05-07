Egypt: Agriculture Minister, Sudanese Counterpart Probe Boosting Cooperation in Animal Wealth Domain

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation EL-Said Marzouq El-Qosair discussed during a meeting Thursday 6/5/2021 with Sudanese Minister of Animal Wealth Ibrahim Wazir ways to promote bilateral cooperation in the animal wealth, livestock and fisheries spheres.

In statements following the meeting, the Egyptian minister said that the two sides tackled a strategic meat project, along with joint cooperation to fight diseases, unfair hunting and veterinary services.

Providing animal serums and vaccines, together with cooperation in the animal research and investment fields also figured high during the talks, according to El-Qosair.

He referred to the deeply rooted ties binding Egypt and Sudan in the various spheres, together with full support of both countries political leadership in this regard.

El-Qosair noted that the visit of the Sudanese minister was also meant to post the Sudanese part on the Egyptian expertise in the animal production, livestock and fisheries field, in addition to upping the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Sudan.

For his part, the Sudanese minister said that Sudan attaches prior attention to bolstering cooperation with the Egyptian side in the animal wealth sector and exchanging expertise in the training and veterinary laboratories score.