Egypt: Environment Minister - We Seek to Maintain Natural Resources

6 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said that her ministry seeks to preserve natural resources, as they contribute to pushing forward the gross domestic product.

Fouad made the remarks on Thursday 6/5/2021 during her meeting with Abdul Hakeem ElWaer, FAO Assistant Director General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa.

The two sides discussed means of fostering bilateral cooperation in different environmental fields, including air conditioning and refrigeration.

The pair probed the possibility of cooperation in renewable energy and reusing of agricultural waste and animal dung.

The two sides also explored prospects for cooperation with regard to sustainable agriculture and reducing food waste.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

