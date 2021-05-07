Egypt Supports Afreximbank's Efforts to Help African Countries Obtain Covid Vaccines

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait asserted Egypt's keenness to support efforts of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to back the African continent; given its role as Africa's largest multilateral trade finance institution that aims to manage the financial, economic and health consequences and shocks emerging from pandemics, and helps maintain the African countries' economic stability.

During his meeting on Thursday 6/5/2021 with Chairman of Afreximbank Benedict Okey Oramah, Maait added that Egypt also supports the bank's efforts to facilitate procedures for African countries to have access to COVID-19 vaccines, and support African economies amid the pandemic.

The minister also praised the Afreximbank's role in promoting intra-regional trade in Africa.

Meanwhile, Oramah reviewed Afreximbank's various activities that include seeking to facilitate procedures for African countries to obtain COVID-19 vaccines, contracting with major suppliers to provide vaccine doses at reasonable prices, in addition to working to propel the activation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).