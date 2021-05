President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to hold a meeting with over 600 elders in Dar es Salaam tomorrow (Friday, May 7, 2021).

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Abubakar Kunenge revealed this Thursday, saying that the meeting will be held at Mlimani City Conference Hall from at around 2:00 pm.

Mr Kunenge said various issues will be discussed as he asks those who have been invited to attend without missing.