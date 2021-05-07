Tanzania: Police Beef Up Security Ahead of Dar es Salaam Derby

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, SACP Lazaro Mambosasa has said Police are working closely to ensure that security is maintained as Simba welcome their rivals Young Africans (Yanga) at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania's commercial city on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam Thursday, SACP Mambosasa said police will be deployed around the stadium and all roads leading in and out of the facility.

"We plan to strengthen the security by deploying troops in all areas around the Mkapa Stadium... ," the Dar es Salaam Police boss insisted.

SACP Mambosasa insisted all vehicles with no gate pass will not be allowed at the facility adding that road blocks will be placed at the Dar es Salaam University's College of Education (DUCE) to limit traffic jams.

"We will not allow fans to come in with water bottles ... .those bottles can turn into weapons when misunderstanding arises among the soccer fans," he said and insisted "inspections will be conducted to ensure everyone at the facility remains safe and happier," he said.