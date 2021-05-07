Nigeria: Burna Boy's 'Ye' Certified Gold in the U.S., Sets New Nigerian Record

5 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy's single "Ye" has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

His Mother and Manager, Mrs Bose Ogulu disclosed this on her IG handle @thenamix.

With this new feat added to his outstanding international achievement, 'Ye' becomes the fastest Nigerian song to be certified 'Gold' by RIAA.Burnaboy's performance of "Ye" at the 2021 Grammys. Video Credit: @thenamix

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Burnaboy's song joins the growing list of Nigerian records to be Gold certified in the U.S.

The list includes 'If', and 'Fall', by Davido as well as 'Come Closer' by Wizkid.

In the U.S. , the RIAA awards certification is based on the number of albums and singles sold through retail and other ancillary markets.

A Gold record is a single or album that sells 500,000 units (records, tapes or compact discs).

"Ye" was released on August 6, 2018, as the sixth single from his third studio album "Outside."

The song was produced by Nigerian record producer Phantom.

It peaked at number 26 and 31 on Billboard's BillboardMainstream R&B/Hip-Hop and R&B/Hip-hop Airplay charts, respectively.

"Ye" won Song of the Year and Listener's Choice at the 2019Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

It also won Song of the Year and was nominated for Best Pop Single and Best Recording of the Year at The Headies 2019. (NAN)

