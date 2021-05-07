Africa: Nigeria's Super Falcons Take Part in Prestigious Summer Series

7 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Nigeria women team "Super Falcons" will be one of the four participating teams at the "2021 WNT Summer Series", hosted by US Soccer between 10 and 16 June 2021.

USA, Portugal and Jamaica are the other teams taking place in the prestigious tournament that takes place in Texas next June.

Reigning African champions Nigeria, now under American coach Randy Waldrum, will open their account on 10 June against Jamaica at the BBVA Stadium, to be followed by facing Portugal at the same venue three days later. The Super Falcons will conclude the series by facing hosts USA at the brand new Q2 Stadium in Austin on 16 June.

Nigeria and USA met in five previous encounters, including three consecutive group-stage matches in the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1999, 2003, 2007 as well as 2015, with United States winning them all. The other meeting was in Sydney 2000 Olympics, with USA winning 3-1.

"The Summer Series is an interesting event and the teams featuring are of very high quality," the Super Falcons coach Waldrum said. "It is a great prospect for us as we continue to build ahead of the qualifying games for next year's Women Africa Cup of Nations."

The 2021 WNT Summer Series will be Waldrum's second tournament since the former Trinidad & Tobago national women's team coach took charge of the Super Falcons.

Last February, he led Nigeria to win the Turkish Women's Cup in Antalya, Turkey where they won all their three matches against CSKA Moscow Ladies (1-0); Uzbekistan (1-0) and Equatorial Guinea (9-0).

Read the original article on CAF.

Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

