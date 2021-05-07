Egypt: President Sisi Directs Armed Forces to Send Medical Aid to Tunisia

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed the Armed Forces to extend aid to Tunisia as a token of Egypt's support to and solidarity with the Tunisian people during hard times.

In this regard, a military aircraft took off from East Cairo Air Base heading to Tunisia after being loaded with large quantities of medical aid that is provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population for the Tunisian people.

This aid shipment affirms the strength of historical Egypt-Tunisia ties, and the distinguished bilateral relations that are fully appreciated and respected by the two countries' peoples.