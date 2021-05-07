Tanzania: Nationwide Debate on Education System in Offing

THE government is set to conduct a nationwide debate on how to improve the education system in the country, to meet the current needs of producing best graduates based on self-employment philosophy.

This was revealed by the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Joyce Ndalichako, when responding to various contributions from Members of Parliament as she was winding up the budget estimates for her ministry's 2021/2022 financial year.

She told the House that reforms that will be made in the education system after receiving the views from various stakeholders will help in boosting students' confidence, help them learn from others and focus on productive activities after graduating.

"Many MPs have called for a debate on the curriculum, to see how best to improve the education system in the country. We have no objection of organising such debate," said Prof Ndalichako.

She said that the government will also review the 2014 Education Policy, because there are matters in the policy that have not yet been implemented. However, she urged Tanzanians to be aware that doing so does not mean that Tanzanian education is nothing.

"Our education system is fine, but it has some challenges that need to be addressed, and this is what we are going to make," said Prof Ndalichako, saying further that other issues that will be reviewed included the Education Act.

Minister Ndalichako mentioned other things that her ministry has started working on as strengthening vocational education by strengthening practical training in vocational schools.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further noted that practical training will also be improved at all VETA colleges by sending students to factories and various companies to develop their skills.

Thus, the minister urged the country's educational institutions to focus on practical training, and urged the Vice-Chancellors of colleges to ensure that practical training starts immediately.

On agriculture and entrepreneurship, Professor Ndalichako said the subjects are currently being taught in Skills Courses, but she was quick to point out that such area will also be further improved.

In their contributions, the MPs also raised the issue of school feeding, where Prof Ndalichako said the issue will be given priority because a hungry pupil could not concentrate, and that her ministry has already issued guidelines on how to provide food and nutrition to schools.

The House approved the budget estimates and expenditure for the year 2021/2022 of which the Ministry had sought of a total of 1.384tri/-.