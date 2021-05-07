Egypt: Higher Education Minister Receives Sudanese Animal Wealth Minister

7 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Khald Abdel Ghaffar received during a meeting Thursday 06/05/2021 Sudanese Minister of Animal Wealth Ibrahim Wazir, who is currently on a five-day visit to Egypt.

The Egyptian minister praised the deeply-rooted relations and strong cooperation between Egypt and Sudan in various spheres, especially education and scientific research.

Egypt is keen on offering full support and transferring expertise to the Sudanese side in multiple fields of education and scientific research, the minister said, adding that Egypt is willing to offer training programs for Sudanese students at Egyptian research centers, mainly in the animal wealth domains.

For his part, the Sudanese minister said Sudan is keen on bolstering cooperation with Egypt in the scientific research domain.

He said his country is looking forward to increasing the number of Sudanese students studying in Egypt.

The Egyptian minister approved offering university and PhD scholarships for Sudanese students enrolled in Egyptian universities.

The Sudanese minister is scheduled to visit a number of animal ventures and research institutions during the visit.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El-Said El-Qosair received the Sudanese minister.

The two sides discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation in the animal wealth, livestock and fisheries spheres.

They also tackled a strategic meat project, along with joint cooperation in fighting diseases and unfair hunting and the provision of veterinary services.

Providing animal serums and vaccines, together with cooperation in the animal research and investment fields also figured high during the talks.

