Egypt: Health Minister - CBE Provided Egp 1.4 Bln to End Patients' Waiting Lists, Egp 1.3 Bln to Combat Covid-19

7 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed thanked Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Tarek Amer over his continuous support to the health sector.

The CBE support include the presidency initiative to put an end to the patients' waiting lists and efforts to combat COVID-19 as well as presidency initiative to develop Egyptian countryside.

This came during her meeting with Amer on Thursday 06/05/2021 to discuss means of CBE support to the health sector, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

He added that the meeting discussed providing 500 ambulances at a cost of EGP 775 million to support the health sector as well as providing medical services during the development of health units and a number of central hospitals.

Megahed also pointed out that the CBE has supported the health sector via providing EGP 1.4 billion to the presidency initiative to put an end to the patients' waiting lists as well as EGP 1.3 billion to combat COVID-19.

