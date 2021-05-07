Egypt: Zayed Takes Part in Int'l Dialogue On Climate Resilient Health Systems Initiative

Minister of Health Dr Hala Zayed on Thursday 06/05/2021 took part in the World Health Organization (WHO)'s international dialogue on The Climate Resilient Health Systems Initiative held via video conference in the presence of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and a number of health and environment ministers from various world countries.

Addressing the conferences, Zayed said the coronavirus pandemic has proved how far the health systems can be resilient in confronting any future challenges through the acquired expertise and lessons learnt during the crisis.

The minister underlined the Egyptian study held to uncover the impact of various environmental factors and activities of the individuals inside the society on the rates of infections and deaths of the coronavirus.

Zayed said Egypt welcomes the Climate Resilient Health Systems Initiative which aims at developing the national plans which takes into consideration climate resilience in the health systems. She asserted that Egypt was keen on outlining influential policies to improve the quality of air and reduce the harmful impact of climate change.

The minister highlighted the measures taken by Egypt to uncover the indicators of air and water pollution and handle them to ban the appearance of such pollutants again. Egypt is currently turning towards the green environment and is establishing an infrastructure that are resistant to climate change, she added.

The Climate Resilient Health Systems Initiative will support the goals of the Adaptation Action Coalition by addressing the health impacts of climate change while strengthening health resilience. The initiative has a clear vision: to ensure that by 2030 all health systems worldwide have strengthened resilience against climate impacts.

Governments can join the initiative by committing to conduct climate change and health vulnerability and adaptation assessments (V&As); develop a health National Adaptation Plan (HNAP); or by allocating, or applying for, climate finance for health action. In addition to commitments under the AAC, governments are encouraged to develop an action plan or roadmap for achieving a sustainable low carbon health system that minimizes climate impacts and increases resilience.