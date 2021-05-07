Egypt: Sisi - Sczone Investment Strategy Should Focus On Technological Projects

7 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has asserted that the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) investment strategy should be technologically oriented with the aim of disseminating a digitalization approach across the various industrial sectors.

Presidential Spokesman Bassem Radi said the president instructed, during a meeting Thursday 06/05/2021 with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and SCZone Chairman Mohamed Yehia Zaki, focusing on SCZone investments seeking to digitalize ventures, with a view to upgrading industrial and technological capabilities and creating more jobs.

The President accentuated the importance of giving prior attention to incorporating port system and maritime services projects to run in tandem with an overall development scheme in the country, added the spokesman.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.