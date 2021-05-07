Egypt: Sisi - Sczone Investment Strategy Should Focus On Technological Projects

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has asserted that the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) investment strategy should be technologically oriented with the aim of disseminating a digitalization approach across the various industrial sectors.

Presidential Spokesman Bassem Radi said the president instructed, during a meeting Thursday 06/05/2021 with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and SCZone Chairman Mohamed Yehia Zaki, focusing on SCZone investments seeking to digitalize ventures, with a view to upgrading industrial and technological capabilities and creating more jobs.

The President accentuated the importance of giving prior attention to incorporating port system and maritime services projects to run in tandem with an overall development scheme in the country, added the spokesman.