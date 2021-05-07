Egypt: NCW Head - Sisi Protected Women's Right, Gave Them More Gains

Egyptian women are living their golden age under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi who has protected their rights and allowed them to achieve more gains, head of the National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsi said Thursday 06/05/2021.

"In the era of President Sisi the sky is the limit. The National Council of Women always seeks to grant women their right to economic and social empowerment," Morsi told a meeting of the parliament's social solidarity, family and disabled people committee.

The minister commended the women's representation in the parliament. "Women has 28% of seats in parliament, and we hope they are represented by 50%," she said.

During the meeting, the committee approved a draft budget of the NCW for 2021-2022. It recommended supporting a project on the development of the Egyptian family.

Abdel Hadi El Qasabi, the head of the committee, said that the NCW's last year budget was 85 million pounds, and the 2021-2022 budget is 191.451 million pounds, up 100.22%.

"This reflects the attention paid by the state to the Egyptian women and comes in recognition of their role and effective ability to serve society," he said.