Egypt: Govt Plans to Develop Random Industrial Areas Nationwide

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli presided on Thursday 06/05/2021 over a meeting to follow up measures aiming at registering and setting plans to develop a number of random industrial areas in various governorates.

This comes within directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to develop these areas.

The meeting was also attended by Local Development Minister Mohamed Shaarawy, Trade and Industry Minister Nivene Gamee, Qalubiya Governor Abdel Hamid el Hagan and Head of the Industrial Development Authority‎ Mohamed el Zalat.

As many as 74 of these areas were registered nationwide, the premier said.

He instructed the General Authority for Urban Planning to re-plan and upgrade these areas to improve the work and living conditions of people there and ensure that they strictly adhere to safety, security and environmental regulations.