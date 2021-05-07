Liberia: Bong County Begins Covid-19 Vaccination, Residents Warned Against Misinformation About the Virus

7 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Phebe — On Wednesday, Bong County joined other counties in Liberia to flag-off Covid-19 vaccination; prioritizing local leaders and health workers in the first phase of the exercise with over 20,000 doses received from the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the venue of the flag-off ceremony, Bong County Health Officer, Dr. Jonathan Flomo who took the AstraZeneca vaccine, urged Liberians to disregard rumors and misinformation making the rounds about the vaccine. He said: "The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health has done due diligence to bring into the country the vaccine to ensure that citizens are protected against the Covid-19 virus," he said.

Dr. Flomo, however, said the vaccination is not the end of the pandemic and all residents of the county must continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical inventions such as hand hygiene, use of face mask and maintaining physical distancing if the pandemic is to be controlled.

It can be recalled on March 5, Liberia received 96,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX initiative, a partnership involving the Coalition for Economic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), UNICEF and WHO.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.