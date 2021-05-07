Liberia: Bong County Begins Covid-19 Vaccination, Residents Warned Against Misinformation About the Virus

Phebe — On Wednesday, Bong County joined other counties in Liberia to flag-off Covid-19 vaccination; prioritizing local leaders and health workers in the first phase of the exercise with over 20,000 doses received from the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the venue of the flag-off ceremony, Bong County Health Officer, Dr. Jonathan Flomo who took the AstraZeneca vaccine, urged Liberians to disregard rumors and misinformation making the rounds about the vaccine. He said: "The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health has done due diligence to bring into the country the vaccine to ensure that citizens are protected against the Covid-19 virus," he said.

Dr. Flomo, however, said the vaccination is not the end of the pandemic and all residents of the county must continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical inventions such as hand hygiene, use of face mask and maintaining physical distancing if the pandemic is to be controlled.

It can be recalled on March 5, Liberia received 96,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX initiative, a partnership involving the Coalition for Economic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), UNICEF and WHO.