Liberia: CAF Adjusts June's World Cup Qualifiers

7 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed all June's World Cup qualifiers for African teams.

In an email to all members on 6 May, CAF secretary-general Véron Mosengo-Omba said the decision was taken by the emergency committee, in consultation with FIFA, due to the current challenges caused by Covid-19.

The CAF SG Veron said the parent body of football in Africa will ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams before the second round of the qualifiers.

According to the communication, CAF is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of Covid-related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing, which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows.

Meanwhile, the qualifiers will now take place in September, October and November and March 2022.

Liberia was expected to face Nigeria in June.

The adjustment of the qualifiers comes days after FIFA and CAF Presidents visit to Liberia, Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone.

The new date of the qualifiers will help Liberia and other countries who stadiums were ban due to lack of several key requirements.

CAF President Motsepe who visited Liberia told Liberia's chief patron of sports George Weah that it is embarrassing for CAF to be banning country but said they at CAF will help to improve the standards of stadiums in Africa with Liberia been no expectation.

He, however, overturned the decision to ban the SKD from hosting International matches.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.