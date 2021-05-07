Liberia: CAF Adjusts June's World Cup Qualifiers

Monrovia — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed all June's World Cup qualifiers for African teams.

In an email to all members on 6 May, CAF secretary-general Véron Mosengo-Omba said the decision was taken by the emergency committee, in consultation with FIFA, due to the current challenges caused by Covid-19.

The CAF SG Veron said the parent body of football in Africa will ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams before the second round of the qualifiers.

According to the communication, CAF is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of Covid-related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing, which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows.

Meanwhile, the qualifiers will now take place in September, October and November and March 2022.

Liberia was expected to face Nigeria in June.

The adjustment of the qualifiers comes days after FIFA and CAF Presidents visit to Liberia, Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone.

The new date of the qualifiers will help Liberia and other countries who stadiums were ban due to lack of several key requirements.

CAF President Motsepe who visited Liberia told Liberia's chief patron of sports George Weah that it is embarrassing for CAF to be banning country but said they at CAF will help to improve the standards of stadiums in Africa with Liberia been no expectation.

He, however, overturned the decision to ban the SKD from hosting International matches.