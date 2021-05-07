Liberia to Open Embassy in the United Arab Emirates

Monrovia — Liberia is to shortly open an Embassy in the United Arab Emirates. The disclosure was made on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the UAE's Foreign Ministry in Abu Dhabi following a meeting between H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a high-powered Liberian delegation, which included the Minister of State Without Portfolio, Trokon Kpiu, and Maritime Commissioner, Lenn Eugene Nagbe.

Liberian Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah is scheduled to pay an official visit to Abu Dhabi in July 2021, where he and his counterpart will consummate the arrangement.

Sheikh Abdullah said the establishment of a full mission in the UAE will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The Emirati Minister said even though many tangible projects are been implemented as a result of President Weah's visit in 2019, "we must ramp up the economic cooperation between the two countries through foreign direct investments, which will reap mutual dividends for both sides".

He said despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic had hindered the schedule of the implementation of some of the agreed projects, he is pleased that significant progress is being made.