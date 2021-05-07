Liberia: President Weah Wants Submission of Fy 2021/2022 Draft Budget Delayed

7 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — President George Weah has requested for the deadline for the submission of fiscal year 2021 Special Draft National budget to be extended by 15 working days beginning April 30, 2021.

In a communication to the House of Representatives, President Weah said reason behind the delay is due to the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on issues relating to the resource envelop of the Special Budget as part of the broad monetary and fiscal policy review to achieve macroeconomic stability.

The President said while he and his team are conscious that this extension will reduce the time available to the Legislature to approve the national budget before the start of next fiscal year, they do not want to undermine the important role of the IMF in these processes.

He expressed optimism that the additional time requested will allow the government to address the concern of the IMF and other stakeholders, and in the process, framing up the resource envelop along with priority expenditures that can be approved in time for the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, 2021.

