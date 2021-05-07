Liberia: Lawmakers Express Regret Over Ratifying APM Terminals Agreement - Say It's No Good to Liberia

Monrovia — APM Terminals continues to come under staunch criticism amid plethora of allegations ranging from bad labor practice to defrauding government of millions of revenue and unjustifiable imposition of tariff for services rendered at the port of Monrovia.

The action of the concession ratified in 2010 has resulted into Public admittance of regrets by some current members of the 54th who were in the 52nd Legislature and voted for the ratification of the concession, some terming it as the worst concession ever passed by the Legislature.

The latest outburst against the APM Terminals is coming from the Liberian Senate, where Bomi County Senator, Edwin Melvin Snowe termed the agreement with the port manager as the worst deal ever.

"The ill-treatment by APM Terminals toward our people is bad. APM terminal is the worst concession we ever passed in this Legislature. I regret ever voting for the ratification of it, and every time I hear about AMP terminal I get sick," Senator Snowe vented.

Snowe was one of the lawmakers who voted in favor of the concession back then in 2010 when he served as Representative of District #6 Montserrado County and a ranking member of the House of Representatives under the Speakership of Alex Tyler.

He made the comments during a floor discussion about the existing conflict between the AMP Terminals' management and some of its employees which was raised by Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County.

Senator Dillon expressed concern over the disrespectful posture of the AMP Terminals towards the Government of Liberia by its refusal to reinstate the dismissed employees amid the Labor Minister's intervention.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also joining in support of his colleagues, Senator Jeremiah Koung of Nimba County blamed the company's actions to the many rights and privileges accorded it in the agreement.

"The law gives too many leverages to APM Terminals. It gives them the right to change the tariff at any time and worse of all this concession cannot be amended until 25 years. If there is a way to amend that law, let's do it now," Koung said.

Last April, the Ministry of Labor ordered the APM Terminals' management to reinstate effectively immediately, the 24 suspended workers with all rights and privileges appertaining to the exercise of their respective functions, as is enshrined in their respective employment contracts.

The Ministry also lifted the suspension on the Dock Workers Union (DOWUL) and restored all of its rights under the Labor law of Liberia. However, APM terminal is yet to act on the order of the Ministry.

In the wake of the ministry's mandate, the company has gone to the court seeking redress and interpretation of the ministry's mandate and using all the leverages given them by the act creating the APM Terminal.