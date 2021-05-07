Liberia: LFA Male U-15 Prepares Ahead of Its WAFU Nations Cup

7 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis Boayue

Monrovia — Liberia men's under-15 head coach Ansu Keita and technical staff have begun a weeklong training camp at the George Weah technical center in Careysburg ahead of the West African Football Union (WAFA Zone 'A') under-15 Nations Cup competition to be held this month in Guinea.

According to the Liberia Football Association through a release, the team camp which started May 3, and run up to May 9, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The camp is the team first training since they returned to Monrovia on 25 April following a 1-1 draw with Sierra Leone in the Mano River Union football for peace tournament at the Bo Stadium on 24 April.

The WAFU U-15 tournament will marked the first time for Liberia to participate in an under-15 tournament since the Dana Cup in Denmark and Gothia Cup in Sweden in 1997 to 1999, which produced Zah Rahan Krangar, Dulee Johnson, Dioh Williams and Solomon Wesseh among others.

However, Coach Keita has added two new players to his squad, Namely: Fallah Johnson, Jr. and David Menson, Jr. to feature for the team.

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

