Cameroon: Table Tennis - Tough Battle This Weekend

The third playing day of the national teams' championship will take place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Sunday May 9, 2021.

Table tennis lovers in Yaounde and its environs will have an exciting weekend as the national teams' championship enters the third playing day. The competition will bring together teams from across the country. The competition will unfold in the senior men, women and veterans' categories. Givies that the Table Tennis Training Centre in the premises of the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex is out of bounds for now, the matches will take place in the warmup room of the sports complex. The third playing day promises to be stiff as each team will be seeking for victories in order to secure a place on the top of the classification table. After two playing days, IUG Table Tennis Club is topping the men's classification table with four victories and four matches. In the women's category, IUG Table Tennis Club is leading with two matches and two victories in the veterans' category Vent de la Lekié is first with four victories and four matches.

The third playing day of the teams' competition will be preceded by the board meeting and the general assembly of the Cameroon Table Tennis Federation on Saturday May 8, 2021. The meeting will take place at the conference room of the EPC Parish in Ngoa-Ekele, Yaounde. During the meetings, the members will examine the pertinent issues like the financial report, report of activities for 2020, programme of activities for 2021and update of the African Table Tennis Championship. The African Table Tennis Championship will take place in Yaounde from September 1 to 7, 2021. The decision to postpone the African Championship to September was taken by the Confederation of African Table Tennis in order to preserve athletes that have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.