Cameroon: Martin Akuro Akwa - Retired Journalist Is No More

Inhabitants of Dibanda (Mile 14) in Buea Subdivision are grieving the passing away of the man who demystified Journalism to them and was generally held in high esteem in that community. His name is Akwa Tekok Martin Akuro who died on May 4, 2021 at the Mount Mary Hospital in Buea. The son of the deceased said his father suffered from diabetes for over 25 years. He had been admitted in hospital for two weeks before dying. The mortal remains is currently at the Buea Regional Hospital Mortuary pending funeral arrangement.

The aged Journalist Akwa Tekok Martin Akuro was recruited into the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM) on April 12, 1975 and he served in several positions in the newsroom rising to Chief of Bureau. He also served in SOPECAM Douala before moving to SOPECAM Buea. For over 15 years, he was the head of the Commercial Service at SOPECAM Buea until his retirement on December 31, 2012, having serve for 37 years eight months.