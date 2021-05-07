Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Receives American Delegation

7 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 07 May 2021- President Isaias Afwerki yesterday in the afternoon hours received and held talks at Denden Guest House, with the US Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman.

In the four hours meeting, President Isaias Afwerki underlined Eritrea's readiness to work in cooperation with the United States in the effort to resolve the problems in the Horn of Africa.

Ambassador Jeffrey on his part explained the perspective of the United States Administration on the prevailing situation in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

