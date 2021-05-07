Ghana: Can Oly Survive Wafa Scare?

Accra Great Olympics will be engaged in a tricky tie against WAFA in their Ghana Premier League match day 23 encounter at Sogakope today.

Olympics have enjoyed a smooth run until they were battered by an impressive 'Ebusua' Dwarfs side that hammered them 4-1 at Cape Coast.

The story of the Wonder Club has since been that of caution, maneuvering carefully to avoid such crushes as they hope to keep their top four hopes alive.

On Sunday, they bounced back in an impressive manner, pummeling Liberty Professionals 2-0 in Accra to return to the third position; a place they would have to avoid defeat to preserve or improve upon.

But WAFA will have an agenda of their own following the first round defeat in the hands of the Wonder Club.

They suffered a lone goal defeat despite dominating a 10-man Olympics side but at their comfortable Sogakope fortress, the Academy boys would target a win to avenge that defeat.

Coming on the back of a 3-2 win away at Berekum against Chelsea last weekend, WAFA are poised to extend that performance home against the high-flying Great Olympics side that is undoubtedly the biggest surprise package of the season.

Technically, both teams are at par with their game plan of keeping the ball and string passes in midfield, hoping to catch their opponents' pants down with a through pass.

But WAFA appeared superior with that plan in their first round clash, making them favourites to stick to that to dominate the visitors.

With players like Ibrahim Abubakar, Konadu Yiadom, Lawrence Agyekum and assist king Augustine Boakye, The Academy boys have the right personnel to make things comfortable and hope to capitalize of the lapses often seen at the Oly rear in recent times to break them.

Oly's biggest bane has been their inability to create opportunities and the failure of the Maxwell Abbey Quaye-led attack to convert the few that comes their way.

That explains their low numbers in terms of goals and provides the headache Coach Annor Walker and his able lieutenants, Gladson Awako, James Akaminko, Mitchel Otou and Samuel Ashie Quaye will be out to deal with.

Olympics may be ahead of their host on the table but far from being favourites in this encounter to be staged at an arena bigger clubs have struggled to survive.

However, a win or draw for the Wonder Club will go a long way to highlight their championship aspiration.