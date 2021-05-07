South Africa: Conservation's Mariana Trench - Report On Wildlife Trade a Seminal Moment in South Africa's History

analysis

For those familiar with the conservation landscape in southern Africa, the significance of Barbara Creecy's announcement needs little explanation. But for those who aren't, suffice it to say there are two main wildlife issues around which almost everything revolves in South Africa - hunting and trade. Unfortunately, the divide is so deep that it makes the Mariana Trench seem like a ditch.

Peter Borchert is the founder and publisher of Africa Geographic magazine, and has authored five natural history books, and published and edited in excess of 500 magazines and books. He is the honorary chairperson and editor-in-chief of the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, which publishes www.rhinoreview.org, where this article first appeared. He is also co-host of South Africa's number one-rated nature podcast, www.artofconservation.com

Mid-morning on Sunday, 2 May 2021, I sat glued to my computer screen, and I certainly wasn't alone, for the day was to prove a seminal moment in South Africa's long and mostly illustrious wildlife conservation history. The occasion was the public release of Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy's long-awaited review of the policies, laws and practices around the breeding, hunting, management, trade and handling of four iconic species - elephants, rhinos, lions and...