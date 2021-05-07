South Africa: Debilitating and Dogmatic - Nasrec 2017 and Its Vice-Like Grip On Our Imagination

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

The ANC's dogmatic hold on Nasrec 2017 policies, notwithstanding changing conditions, prevents the emergence of new ideas and fresh thinking, when the world has pulled the rug from underneath our feet.

For most of the past decade I have watched, sometimes at close range, how some of the most decent, honest, extremely smart, ethical and humble people stayed within the ruling alliance. I have also watched, and come across, some of the most expedient, lazy, semi-literate and privileged members of the ruling alliance, as they go about their days and life with little to no sense of shame, embarrassment, urgency or compunction and, dare I say, with deep senses of entitlement. These are The Untouchables.

One of the things that keeps The Untouchables active, some with barely a smidgen of relevance and purpose in society, is membership (and complete fealty) to the alliance - the ANC, Cosatu and the SA Communist Party. This oath of fealty strips each one of The Untouchables of independent thought and denies them agency. It was Ace Magashule, we may remember, who said ANC members should not act on their conscience, but on the position of the party.

"You can't be a party member and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.