South Africa: Debilitating and Dogmatic - Nasrec 2017 and Its Vice-Like Grip On Our Imagination

opinion

The ANC's dogmatic hold on Nasrec 2017 policies, notwithstanding changing conditions, prevents the emergence of new ideas and fresh thinking, when the world has pulled the rug from underneath our feet.

For most of the past decade I have watched, sometimes at close range, how some of the most decent, honest, extremely smart, ethical and humble people stayed within the ruling alliance. I have also watched, and come across, some of the most expedient, lazy, semi-literate and privileged members of the ruling alliance, as they go about their days and life with little to no sense of shame, embarrassment, urgency or compunction and, dare I say, with deep senses of entitlement. These are The Untouchables.

One of the things that keeps The Untouchables active, some with barely a smidgen of relevance and purpose in society, is membership (and complete fealty) to the alliance - the ANC, Cosatu and the SA Communist Party. This oath of fealty strips each one of The Untouchables of independent thought and denies them agency. It was Ace Magashule, we may remember, who said ANC members should not act on their conscience, but on the position of the party.

"You can't be a party member and...