South Africa: First of Its Kind Discovery Reveals Cretaceous Predator Was Proficient Auditory Night Hunter

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

A predator that was about the size of a chicken has been identified as a nocturnal dinosaur that hunted by using both super hearing and vision. This is the first time that palaeontologists have been able to conclusively conclude that a dinosaur probably hunted at night, and it was discovered by chance.

Shuvuuia was an odd creature with long legs, a fragile skull and powerful arms that had a single claw on each hand.

It lived in the deserts of what is now Mongolia, around 65 million years ago and its strange adaptations have long puzzled scientists. There have even been suggestions that this wacky dinosaur was a prehistoric version of an aardvark that ate termites.

In an academic paper that appeared on Thursday in the journal Science, a team of international scientists, including a South African described how they came to discover that Shuvuuia was a night predator by comparing CT scans of nearly 100 species of living birds and extinct dinosaurs.

Photograph of fossilised Shuvuuia deserti skeleton by Mick Ellison-AMNH. (Photo: Wits University)

Their investigation was launched when one of the team -- then a postdoctoral student -- James Neenan noticed something unusual with a CT scan of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.