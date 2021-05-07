South Africa: First of Its Kind Discovery Reveals Cretaceous Predator Was Proficient Auditory Night Hunter

analysis

A predator that was about the size of a chicken has been identified as a nocturnal dinosaur that hunted by using both super hearing and vision. This is the first time that palaeontologists have been able to conclusively conclude that a dinosaur probably hunted at night, and it was discovered by chance.

Shuvuuia was an odd creature with long legs, a fragile skull and powerful arms that had a single claw on each hand.

It lived in the deserts of what is now Mongolia, around 65 million years ago and its strange adaptations have long puzzled scientists. There have even been suggestions that this wacky dinosaur was a prehistoric version of an aardvark that ate termites.

In an academic paper that appeared on Thursday in the journal Science, a team of international scientists, including a South African described how they came to discover that Shuvuuia was a night predator by comparing CT scans of nearly 100 species of living birds and extinct dinosaurs.

Photograph of fossilised Shuvuuia deserti skeleton by Mick Ellison-AMNH. (Photo: Wits University)

Their investigation was launched when one of the team -- then a postdoctoral student -- James Neenan noticed something unusual with a CT scan of...