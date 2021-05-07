Botswana: North West Mourns Basketball Coordinator

6 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kedirebofe Pelontle

Maun — Botswana Games' North West has lost basketball coordinator, Boikobo Mabiletsa.

North West teams manager, Tebogo Mogaetso, confirmed the loss in an interview.

Mogaetsho said the region was mourning the loss of a capable and young woman coach who was a teacher by profession and based at Maitlamo Junior Secondary School in Maun.

He said, through Mabiletsa, who became the coordinator in 2017, Botswana Games North West was able to qualify for the nationals basketball games in 2017 and 2019 that was a first for the North West region since inception of Botswana Games.

In 2017 the North West team won a silver medal at the Botswana Games finals while in 2019 although the team did not win a medal some of the North West team members were selected for the Region 5 games that were to be held in Lesotho in 2020.

Mogaetsho said Mabiletsa played a critical role in the development structure of the under 12-15 years as a way of creating a pool of basketball teams in the North West and coached both basketball boys and girls. Mabiletsa (36), who hailed from Gabane, passed on after a short illness and would be laid to rest on in Tutume on Saturday, he said.

Source: BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Somalia Restores Relations with Kenya - With Help from Qatar

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.