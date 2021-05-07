Botswana: North West Mourns Basketball Coordinator

Maun — Botswana Games' North West has lost basketball coordinator, Boikobo Mabiletsa.

North West teams manager, Tebogo Mogaetso, confirmed the loss in an interview.

Mogaetsho said the region was mourning the loss of a capable and young woman coach who was a teacher by profession and based at Maitlamo Junior Secondary School in Maun.

He said, through Mabiletsa, who became the coordinator in 2017, Botswana Games North West was able to qualify for the nationals basketball games in 2017 and 2019 that was a first for the North West region since inception of Botswana Games.

In 2017 the North West team won a silver medal at the Botswana Games finals while in 2019 although the team did not win a medal some of the North West team members were selected for the Region 5 games that were to be held in Lesotho in 2020.

Mogaetsho said Mabiletsa played a critical role in the development structure of the under 12-15 years as a way of creating a pool of basketball teams in the North West and coached both basketball boys and girls. Mabiletsa (36), who hailed from Gabane, passed on after a short illness and would be laid to rest on in Tutume on Saturday, he said.

Source: BOPA