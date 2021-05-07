Kenya: Nation Media Group and TV Media Sport Announce New Partnership in Kenya

TV Media Sport (TVMS), the long-time free-to-air media rights partner of World Athletics in Sub-Saharan Africa and Nation Media Group (NMG), one of the most prominent independent media houses in East and Central Africa, today announced partnership that makes NTV, one of the leading television stations in Kenya, the official and exclusive free-to-air broadcast partner for the World Athletics U20 Championships.

The event will take place from 17 - 22 August 2021 at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani, in Nairobi, Kenya.

"The Worlds Athletics U20 Championships is a fantastic event to discover the upcoming stars of Athletics", said Hédi Hamel, President of TVMS. "We are grateful for World Athletics to have decided to grant Kenya the privilege to hold such an attractive event. The atmosphere in the Stadium will be amazing thanks to the performances on the field of play of all these athletes coming from all over the World. I have no doubt that through the marketing expertise of the NMG the whole host country will be cheering for their athletes and for the sport they love.

"It is exciting and a great honour to be awarded the exclusive World Athletics U20 Championships free-to[1]air media rights in Kenya, the first time ever for such a major athletics event to take place on the African soil," said NMG's Group CEO Stephen Gitagama.

"Kenya is recognised globally as a sporting powerhouse, and we are committed to using our platforms to make this event a must-see event and also to use this opportunity to bring Kenyans together to celebrate our sports heritage during these difficult times. This partnership is a demonstration of our continued commitment to provide our audiences with high quality sports entertainment content while playing our critical role in the development of sports in Kenya and Africa."