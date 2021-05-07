Namibia: SA Go 4-0 Up in Hockey Series

7 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

South Africa maintained their unbeaten run in their men's hockey test series against Namibia when they won the fourth test 6-0 in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

Goals by Keenan Horne, Brandon Panther, Rusten Abrahams, Mustaphaa Cassiem, and a brace by Ignatius Malgraff gave SA a comprehensive win, to go 4-0 up in the five-match series.

South Africa started off on the attack with several attempts at goal, but Namibian keeper DJ Strauss kept them at bay, pulling off some fine saves.

South Africa, however, took a decisive lead with two goals in two minutes at the end of the first quarter.

Keenan Horne opened the scoring after a quick buildup involving Alex Stewart and Brandon Panther, while the latter made it 2-0, flicking high into the net.

SA maintained the pressure and after Namibia managed to clear a short corner, Ignatius Malgraff made it 3-0 when he stabbed in a cross by Andrew Hobson.

Another SA short corner attempt went wide, but they went further ahead after a great goal by Rusten Abrahams, finishing off a multi-passing move.

Namibia had few attacks, with a Dylan Finch shot well saved by Siyavuya Nolutshungu, but SA went 5-0 ahead after a great run by Nqobile Ntuli, with Cassiem deflecting his shot into the net.

Namibia came close towards the end of the third quarter, but Nolutshungu pulled off a fine save to deny Owen Hatton, while an Ernest Jacobs short corner was also saved.

At the other end, Strauss pulled off some more fine saves, but SA had the final say when Malgraff picked up a loose ball and broke through the defence to shoot the ball high into the net.

SA were clearly the superior team on the day, but Namibia created some chances and can draw some positives from the match.

Their concentration lapses, however, cost them dearly as the two goals conceded at the end of the first quarter swung the match firmly in SA's favour.

The final test takes place at 19h00 tonight.

The Namibian team is able to engage international matches through MTC Namibia's three-year N$3 million sponsorship of Namibian hockey.

