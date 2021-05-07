Mauritius: Covid-19 - Five New Local Cases Detected in Last 24 Hours

press release

Five new local cases of COVID-19 were recorded by the Ministry of Health and Wellness during the last 24 hours.

These cases were detected based on information received by Contact Tracing team and following one positive case detected earlier on 03 May 2021 in New Grove.

527 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

429 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

123 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 47.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.