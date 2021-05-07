Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Five Persons Tested Positive in Camp Diable

6 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded five new local cases of COVID-19 during the night. They are employed in a bakery in Camp Diable.

These cases were detected based on information of the positive cases recorded in New Grove on 03 May 2021.

As a result, the Contact Tracing team of the Ministry will conduct a screening exercise at Camp Diable Village Hall on May 7, 2021.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare insists on strict adherence to the sanitary measures put in place in the country.

