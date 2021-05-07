Zimbabwe: Bogus Prophet Jailed 36 Months for Keeping Python Used to Fake Exorcisms

7 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A self-styled prophet has been slapped with 36 months imprisonment for illegally keeping a two-metre-long African rock python that he used as part of his paraphernalia to fake exorcisms.

Chusi Bhunu (31) of Village 2, Binje farm, Doma in Mhangura Thursday appeared before provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo, who sentenced him to 36 months in jail, before suspending six months on condition of good behaviour.

He will, therefore, serve an effective 30 months behind bars.

Bhunu had earlier been arraigned before Mhangura magistrate Tapiwa Banda for plea recording, but the court indicated it did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

He was convicted of violating Section 45 (1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act on his own guilty plea.

The state-led by Review Nikisi told the court that on 3 May this year Bhunu, who is also a member of the Bible Fellowship Apostolic Ministry, was approached by Farai Makumbi who was seeking prophetic healing for his sick wife, Neria Makumbi.

On the same date, at around 8 pm, Bhunu proceeded to Makumbi's residence at Plot 47, Jechenene also in Doma to perform a healing session for the ailing woman.

It was heard in court that Bhunu was carrying on his back a black traveller's bag.

As he got into his would-be clients' yard, the 'prophet' took out a green sack containing the snake from the bag before placing it outside the house.

However, two family members, Takemore Chando and Edmore Revesai spotted Bhunu hiding the sack and confronted him over the suspicious luggage.

After failing to gather courage and give a satisfactory answer, Bhunu bolted from the scene and vanished into the darkness, leaving his 'tools of the trade.'

The following morning, Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority game rangers were alerted of the python.

Acting on the tip-off, the rangers arrested Bhunu who indicated to the police how he duped people performing fake miracles using the python, which in court was valued at US$5 000.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.