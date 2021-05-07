Tanzania: KCU Surpasses Coffee Collection Target in 2020/21

Bukoba — KAGERA Cooperative Union (KCU- 1990 Ltd), collected over 20 million kilogrammes of coffee during 2020/2021 crop buying season, implying 122.3 per cent performance, it has been disclosed.

KCU General Manager, Mr Edson Rugaimukamu explained that during the season the target was to collect 16 million kilogrammes of coffee, adding that the good performance was attributed to a bumper harvest.

He further said during the 2021/2022 season, KCU has targeted to collect 14 million kilogrammes of coffee while a farmer will be paid 1,200/- per kilogramme initial payment.

KCU comprises about 134 Agricultural and Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS). Out of the number, 53 were in Muleba District, 27 in Missenyi, 51 in Bukoba Rural while three others are in Bukoba Urban.

Expounding, he said during 2020/21 crop buying season which started on May 1, last year the Union had targeted to collect a total of 16, 369, 200 kilogrammes of cherry coffee worth 21,313,800,000/-.

"Until December 28 last year, the Union had collected a total of 20,023,243 kilogrammes of cherry coffee worth 25,322,390,700/-. This was equivalent to 122.32 per cent performance. During the 2019/2020 crop season KCU targeted to collect about 12,640 tonnes of coffee (2,640 tons of organic and 10,000 tonnes conventional coffee)," he said.

Meanwhile, representatives from 134 Agricultural and Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS) who attended the recent KCU annual general meeting elected Mr Ressy Mashulano from Muleba district the new Board Chairman for the next three year-period, while Mr Respicius John from Missenyi district becomes the deputy chairman.