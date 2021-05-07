Tanzania: Muslims to Celebrate Eid On Either May 13 or 14

Dar es Salaam — The National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) has said that the commemoration of Eid El- Fitr will be between May 13 and 14 depending on the sighting of the moon.

Bakwata Secretary General, Mr Nuhu Mruma revealed that celebrations and prayers will be held in Dar es Salaam Region at Mnazi Mmoja grounds from 7 am.

Mruma said this in a press release issued on yesterday Wednesday May 5, 2021, saying that the Eid Council will be held at Karimjee Grounds at 2 pm on the same day.

"The guest of honor is expected to be President Samia Suluhu Hassan. On behalf of Bakwata and Mufti of Tanzania Sheikh Abubakar Zubeir we wish all Muslims a happy holiday may you celebrate in safety and peace" said Mruma