Rwanda: FLN Trial - Two Rusizi Terror Masterminds Enter Guilty Plea

Two men suspected to have played a key role in terror attacks orchestrated by FLN militia group in Rusizi District in 2019 have pleaded guilty to terrorism charges they face.

The duo made the admission before the High Court Specialized Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crimes during the ongoing trial of 21 suspects linked to FLN and its parent and political outfit, MRCD.

The trial continued on Thursday, May 6, with hearing of submissions from the defendants as they answered for their role in terror attacks launched on Rwandan territory between 2018 and 2019.

The two suspects include Cassien Bizimana, who, according to prosecution, was a key figure in the FLN attacks, specifically playing a role in smuggling weapons into Rwandan territory, recruiting and grooming assailants to take part in terror acts, as well as taking part in the attacks himself.

The attacks included shooting incidents, lobbying of grenades in public spaces, and burning of property in various venues in Rusizi District.

During the Rusizi attacks specifically, no one died, but several people were injured, and some sustained various levels of permanent disabilities.

In line with these, Bizimana faces six counts including joining an illegal armed group, being part of a terror group, conspiring and encouraging others to commit acts of terror, illegally using explosives in public space, arson, and accessory to committing murder as an act of terror.

Standing in the dock before a panel of judges headed by Antoine Muhima, Bizimana pleaded guilty to all six counts and asked for forgiveness from court and from all Rwandans in general.

"I was part of a terror group and I ask for forgiveness for this. I was part of FLN and even played a role in the attacks that took place in Rusizi District," he said.

Specifically, the attacks in Rusizi took place in 2019.

Bizimana explained to court that he made inroads smuggling weapons from DR Congo, and personally took part in two attacks; one an act of arson on a car that he says carried what looked like military uniforms inside it.

The other attack involved shooting another vehicle on a road in Rusizi.

About smuggling weapons, he said he would get them from FLN's base in Karehe in eastern DR Congo and keep them closer to the border with Rwanda, from where Jean-Berchmans Matakamba (also part of the trial) would pick them and cross with them into the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"One time, I brought three guns of the AK47 type, 160 rounds of bullets, and two grenades," he said.

"There is also another time when I brought two guns and up to700 rounds, six grenades, a pistol and 40 bullets for it," he added.

On another occasion, he brought four AK47 guns and 500 bullets.

On his part, Matakamba, who is accused of storing the smuggled weapons from Bizimana, and mobilising people to join the militia group, also pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

The charges include conspiring and encouraging others towards terror activities, being part of a terror group and taking part in its activities, being part of an illegal armed group, illegal use of explosives in public space, among others.

"I admit to these charges, and I ask for forgiveness. I am like the proverbial person who cut a tree while sitting on one of its branches. I ask court all Rwandans in general to forgive me," he said.

Lawyers for the two suspects asked court to consider their pleas and give them lenient sentences, adding that the two were ready to be rehabilitated.

The trial, which is being held at the old premises of the Supreme Court, will continue Friday with other suspects presenting their defence.